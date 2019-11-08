Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Man pleads not guilty to federal charges in deputy’s death

November 8, 2019 3:18 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man charged with killing a Tennessee sheriff’s deputy and burning his body and patrol car has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

Court records show Steven Joshua Wiggins appeared before a judge Thursday in Nashville. Wiggins entered a not guilty plea to federal carjacking and firearms violations that prosecutors say led to Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker’s death in May 2018.

Court documents allege Erika Castro-Miles was in the car when Wiggins shot Baker. Authorities say Wiggins dragged Baker’s body into his cruiser, drove it several miles, and set the vehicle ablaze. Wiggins was arrested after a two-day manhunt.

Federal and state prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. State prosecutors also are seeking the death penalty against Castro-Miles. She and Baker have pleaded not guilty to state murder charges.

