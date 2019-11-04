Markets Right Now: Dow hits record as stocks extend a rally

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at its first record high since the summer as the stock market’s rally carried into a fifth week.

Energy and technology companies did the most to pull the market higher Monday.

Chevron rose 4.6% and chipmaker Nvidia rose 3.9%.

Under Armour slumped 18.9% after the company confirmed that its accounting practices are being investigated by federal regulators.

McDonald’s sank 2.7% after its CEO was ousted after violating company policy by having a relationship with an employee.

The S&P 500 rose 11 points, or 0.4%, to 3,078.

The Dow climbed 114 points, or 0.4%, to 27,462. The Nasdaq rose 46 points, or 0.6%, to 8,433.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.78%.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are broadly higher on Wall Street, pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average toward an all-time high for the first time since July.

Energy companies and banks posted some solid gains Monday. Chevron rose 4.8% and Morgan Stanley rose 2.6%.

Under Armour slumped 15.9% after the company confirmed that its accounting practices are being investigated by federal regulators.

McDonald’s sank 3% after its CEO was ousted after violating company policy by having a relationship with an employee.

The S&P 500 rose 13 points, or 0.4%, to 3,080. The index is coming off of four straight weekly gains.

The Dow climbed 121 points, or 0.4%, to 27,469. The Nasdaq rose 38 points, or 0.5%, to 8,424.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.79%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, pushing major indexes toward more record highs.

Technology companies and banks notched gains in the early going Monday. Texas Instruments jumped 1.9% and Morgan Stanley added 1.7%.

Under Armour slumped 15% after the company confirmed that its accounting practices are being investigated by federal regulators.

McDonald’s sank 2.3% after its CEO was ousted after violating company policy by having a relationship with an employee.

The S&P 500 rose 16 points, or 0.5%, to 3,083.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 132 points, or 0.5%, to 27,477. The Nasdaq rose 60 points, or 0.7%, to 8,445.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.78%.

