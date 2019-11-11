Listen Live Sports

Markets Right Now: Stocks fall on uncertainty over trade

November 11, 2019 9:42 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are falling in early trading on Wall Street Monday as traders look for clarity on where things stand with trade talks between the U.S. and China.

Conditions in Hong Kong are also a concern. The Hang Seng index fell 2.6% after a police officer shot and wounded a protester.

On trade, comments from President Trump created uncertainty on how far the U.S. would go in rolling back tariffs as part of a preliminary trade deal with China.

The S&P 500 fell 14 points, or 0.5%, to 3,078. Energy stocks led the declines.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 126 points, or 0.5%, to 27,554. The Nasdaq slipped 43 points, or 0.5%, to 8,431.

There is no trading in U.S. Treasurys due to the Veterans Day holiday.

