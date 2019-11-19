Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Maryland auditors ‘hindered’ in medical board report

November 19, 2019 3:58 pm
 
< a min read
      

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An auditor for the state of Maryland says his office has been “hindered” repeatedly in an audit of the University of Maryland Medical System, which has been rocked by scandal and resignations of board members.

Maryland Legislative Auditor Gregory Hook has asked state lawmakers for an extension of a December deadline to report. Legislative leaders granted the extension to March 13.

Hook wrote in a letter late last month that the system has failed to make employees available to provide information on a timely basis.

He says auditors identified transactions related either directly or indirectly to various past and presents members of the board.

Advertisement

The scandal involving contracts awarded to board members this year led to the resignations of top board leaders, as well as former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address