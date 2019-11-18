Listen Live Sports

Maryland city to provide update on flood recovery

November 18, 2019 4:43 am
 
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — An update is scheduled for the latest developments in a plan to mitigate flooding in the historic district of Ellicott City, Maryland.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is scheduled to provide updates to the Ellicott City Safe and Sound Plan on Monday.

The effort was launched last December for Old Ellicott City’s ongoing recovery from flooding events.

Ball will discuss developments regarding acquisitions and Main Street restoration, flood mitigation projects and continuing economic development.

The last update was provided in May.

Ball says the county is working with Ellicott City residents, businesses and organizations to build a resilient future for the town.

Last year, Ellicott City suffered its second major flash flood in less than two years.

