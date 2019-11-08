Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Maryland lawmaker: Bills considered to resolve HBCU case

November 8, 2019 3:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland lawmaker says legislation is being considered to resolve a long-running lawsuit in federal court over program disparities between four historically black colleges and traditionally white colleges.

Del. Charles Sydnor, a Baltimore County Democrat, said Friday he is working with other lawmakers on proposals for a settlement of at least $577 million.

That’s the amount that an attorney representing the HBCUs has recommended.

Sydnor spoke at a news conference to discuss a rally next week calling for a fair resolution.

Advertisement

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan has offered to settle the lawsuit for $200 million over 10 years.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

House Speaker Adrienne Jones has urged Hogan to settle the case for $577 million. Hogan responded that lawmakers could find ways to reach the higher amount in the upcoming budget process.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
11|8 How the 21st Century IDEA Legislation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'