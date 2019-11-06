Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Maryland leaders to announce $2.2B school construction bill

November 6, 2019 4:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s leading Democrats are announcing plans to increase school construction funding by about $2.2 billion above what’s currently allocated.

Leaders in the House and Senate in the General Assembly are scheduled to make the announcement Wednesday at Forest Heights Elementary School in Prince George’s County.

The proposal will be introduced in measure for the next legislation session, which begins in January. The money would be spent over several years.

It is separate from a major plan under consideration to rewrite the state’s spending formulas for schools for pre-K through 12.

Advertisement

Fully phasing in the recommendations of a state commission would increase spending that would reach about $4 billion annually a decade from now.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term