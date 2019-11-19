Listen Live Sports

Maryland State Police sergeant accused of misconduct

November 19, 2019 3:51 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — State prosecutors say a Maryland State Police sergeant has been indicted for misconduct in office.

News sources report Acting State Prosecutor Kelly B. Madigan announced on Tuesday that Michael McComas is accused of telling a Maryland State Police civilian employee of a pending search and seizure warrant being executed on their home.

Prosecutors say that allowed the employee to remove personal items from their home prior to the search.

An indictment was returned by a Wicomico County grand jury. No further details were available.

