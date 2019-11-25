Listen Live Sports

McConnell on 2020 Senate reelection bid: Touting leadership

November 25, 2019 2:41 pm
 
LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Setting likely themes for his 2020 reelection bid, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says his leadership role allows Kentucky to “punch above its weight” in national politics.

Speaking to a business group in London, Kentucky, the Republican leader also referred Monday to Democrat Amy McGrath as his “likely opponent.” Without naming her, McConnell predicted a “robust” debate next year. He notes she has raised nearly $11 million for her campaign yet her donors “don’t know who she is but they know who I am.”

He says Kentuckians will decide whether they want to keep the only congressional leader from the U.S. heartland.

McConnell also says national Democrats, including several of their presidential candidates, want to lead the country toward socialism, citing the “Green New Deal” and “Medicare for All” proposals.

