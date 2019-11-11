Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Mexican immigrant fights for DACA as court ruling nears

November 11, 2019 6:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A Mexican immigrant fighting President Donald Trump’s attempt to end a program shielding young immigrants from deportation says he is nervous about the case finally being heard at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Martín Batalla Vidal, a 29-year-old certified nursing assistant at a New York clinic, is hopeful about immigrants like him being able to stay in the U.S. He’s a lead plaintiff in one of the cases to preserve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA.

The high court is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday on the case.

The Obama-era program protects about 700,000 people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families that overstayed visas.

Advertisement

Trump ordered an end to the program in 2017, but courts in different states blocked him from ending it immediately.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Veterans Day 2019

Today in History

1918: World War I ends