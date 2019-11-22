Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Mexico arrests judge linked by US to notorious cartel

November 22, 2019 6:28 pm
 
< a min read
      

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities have arrested a judge who the U.S. Treasury Department alleges is linked to Jalisco New Generation, one of the country’s bloodiest drug cartels.

Mexico’s General Council of the Judiciary had presented a complaint to federal prosecutors in May against Isidro Avelar Gutiérrez for purported “asset irregularities and additional income.”

Earlier that month the U.S. Treasury designated and sanctioned him under the Kingpin Act “because of his actions on behalf” of Jalisco New Generation and an allied group known as Los Cuinis.

U.S. authorities alleged Avelar Gutiérrez took bribes from the organizations “in exchange for providing favorable judicial rulings to their senior members.”

Advertisement

The General Council of the Judiciary announced Friday’s arrest in Guadalajara, saying in a statement that he was being taken to Mexico City.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|22 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas