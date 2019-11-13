Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Military families sue, claim poor housing conditions on base

November 13, 2019 8:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT MEADE, Md. (AP) — Ten military families have filed a class-action lawsuit accusing private companies that manage base housing of failing to remedy unsafe living conditions.

News outlets report the lawsuit filed Tuesday says mold infestations and other problems have caused members of military families to suffer at Fort Meade in Maryland.

The families represented by Covington & Burling LLP allege Corvias and Meade Communities LLC knew about the mold but didn’t do enough to fix the problem.

Corvias spokeswoman Kelly Douglas says the lawsuit doesn’t reflect the resources, attention and rigor that has been brought to assure quality housing.

Advertisement

The lawsuit also says the property manager’s agreement with the government makes it financially difficult for the plaintiffs to move out. The private companies receive the full amount of service members’ housing allowances.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 Federal RFP Pricing Strategy Training,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guardmen train Oman sailors aboard USS Normandy

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated