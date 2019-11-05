Listen Live Sports

Montgomery County officials to hear measures on vaping

November 5, 2019 4:36 am
 
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — The Montgomery County Council is holding hearings on a package of measures and regulations aimed at protecting children from vaping.

The council is scheduled to hold hearings Tuesday on the measures in Rockville, Maryland.

Highlights include a proposal to ban electronic cigarette manufacturers from selling their products to any retailer within a half-mile of any middle or high school.

Another proposal would prohibit manufacturers from distributing flavored e-cigarettes to retail stores within a mile of any elementary, middle or high school, library, park, playground or recreational facility.

