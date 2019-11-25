Mother of slain man sues Cleveland mayor, police chief

CLEVELAND (AP) — A woman who says her son was killed by gang members connected to an Ohio mayor’s grandson has filed a wrongful death lawsuit saying the mayor and a police chief interfered in the slaying’s investigation.

Andrea Parra’s 30-year-old son Antonio was fatally shot Aug. 28 in Cleveland. Authorities says suspects were seen fleeing in a car registered to Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson, Frank Q. Jackson.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley has said Frank Q. Jackson is a “prime suspect” in the slaying and that the investigation should be turned over to an outside agency.

In a YouTube video, the mayor denied interfering with any criminal investigations involving his grandson. A Cleveland spokeswoman says the city had no comment about the lawsuit.

Frank Q. Jackson’s attorney didn’t return messages seeking comment.

