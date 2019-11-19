Listen Live Sports

N Carolina Sheriff: Gun instructor accidentally shoots self

November 19, 2019 11:42 am
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says a firearms instructor has been injured in an accidental shooting on the job.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement obtained by news outlets Monday that the instructor, a civilian employee, accidentally shot himself in the leg at the Wake County Firearms Education and Training Center on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies said they responded to the shooting range about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Raleigh, on a call that the instructor had shot himself while re-holstering his gun.

Investigators say the instructor was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. The instructor’s name hasn’t been released.

A government site says the center was built by the county for citizens, hunters, law enforcement officers and others to safely practice target shooting.

