Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Navajo company confident about Wyoming, Montana coal bonding

November 13, 2019 6:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Navajo tribal energy company officials say they’re confident they can secure necessary bonding for recently purchased coal mines in Wyoming and Montana.

The Navajo Nation president announced Tuesday the tribe would not financially back the bonds for the Navajo Transitional Energy Co., saying they would be risky.

NTEC Governmental and External Affairs Director Steve Grey said Wednesday he’s confident the company can still get the roughly $400 million in bonds.

Grey told reporters by phone the company has enough potential collateral, including a coal mine outside Farmington, New Mexico.

Advertisement

The bonds would ensure the Antelope and Cordero Rojo mines in Wyoming and Spring Creek mine in Montana could be cleaned up if they ever closed.

NTEC bought the mines from Cloud Peak Energy, which is going through bankruptcy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military attache from Azerbaijan visits Oklahoma National Guard

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated