Netanyahu celebrates US settlement decision in West Bank

November 19, 2019 7:04 am
 
EFRAT, West Bank (AP) — Israel’s prime minister has traveled to the West Bank to celebrate the U.S.’s announcement that it does not consider Israeli settlements to be a violation of international law.

Benjamin Netanyahu called the Trump administration’s declaration a “huge achievement” that “fixed a historic wrong.”

“I think it is a great day for the state of Israel and an achievement that will remain for decades,” he said.

Netanyahu spoke Tuesday at a gathering of ecstatic supporters and settler leaders in Efrat, a large settlement outside of Jerusalem.

The Palestinians, who claim the West Bank as part of a future state, say the move undercuts any chances of a broader peace deal.

