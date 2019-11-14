Listen Live Sports

New acting DHS head takes over; hard-liner named as deputy

November 14, 2019 11:20 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest official to lead the Department of Homeland Security has been sworn in.

Acting Secretary Chad Wolf is fifth person to head the agency under President Donald Trump. He won Senate approval Wednesday as undersecretary for policy, and that confirmation allowed him to move up to the top job on a temporary basis.

Wolf has announced that Ken Cuccinelli is his new deputy after serving as acting head of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Cuccinelli is a fervent supporter of Trump’s immigration policies and was in the running to lead Homeland Security.

