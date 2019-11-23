Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

New Hampshire may test durability of Sanders’ popularity

November 23, 2019 1:32 pm
 
< a min read
      

FRANKLIN, N.H. (AP) — Bernie Sanders has remained among the front runners in the Democratic primary with polling that has stayed strong despite his campaign-trail heart attack and the rise of Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg.

But perhaps no state will test the Vermont senator’s durability more than New Hampshire. He trounced Hillary Clinton by 22-points here in 2016 and now may find himself a victim of that success.

Warren, a senator from Massachusetts, is trying to erode Sanders’ support among progressives, while former Vice President Joe Biden woos establishment Democrats.

Another New Englander, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, could have appeal despite only just joining the race.

Advertisement

And, with none of those candidates from nearby states running away with New Hampshire, Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has moved among the front runners.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|23 USGIF GEOGala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas