Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

New Virginia House clerk set to be first woman in 400 years

November 27, 2019 5:05 am
 
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The next clerk of Virginia’s House of Delegates is set to be the first woman to have the job in 400 years.

Democratic Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, who is set to be the next House speaker and the first woman to hold that role, announced this week that she’s picked Suzette Denslow to be House clerk when next year’s session starts.

The clerk serves as the official “keeper of the rolls” of the House and is a key administrative position. The House of Delegates and its earlier versions have had clerks dating back to 1619.

Past clerks include Edmund Randolph, the first U.S. attorney general and George Wythe, who signed the Declaration of Independence.

Advertisement

Denslow served as deputy chief of staff to Govs. Ralph Northam and Terry McAuliffe.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Attendees take a selfie in front of an F/A-18 at Dubai Airshow

Today in History

1901: Army War College established