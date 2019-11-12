Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Next EU Commission chief wants to increase foreign spending

November 12, 2019 4:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — The next European Commission president says she wants to spend almost a third more on foreign policy goals over the next half decade to better establish the EU as a global player.

Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday that the extra money is needed to develop a stronger strategic culture of the bloc, which is often criticized as high on ideals but low on effective impact.

Von der Leyen said at the Paris Peace Forum that “there is need for stable and responsible leadership. We all have to contribute.”

Her demand for more funds for such foreign policy goals comes at a time when EU member states are seeking to contain their budgetary contributions to the EU, especially with the departure of the UK, expected over the coming months.

Advertisement

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Veterans Day 2019

Today in History

1918: World War I ends