Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

North Korea conducts artillery firings at Kim’s order

November 24, 2019 9:38 pm
 
< a min read
      

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has visited a frontline island and ordered troops there to practice firing artillery.

The North’s Korean Central News Agency said Monday that the firing happened when Kim inspected a military unit on Changrin Islet near the disputed sea boundary with South Korea.

It was Kim’s first known visit to frontline troops since he entered nuclear talks with the United States last year.

Those talks remains stalled since Kim’s second summit with President Donald Trump in February.

Advertisement

KCNA says Kim ordered artillery troops to fire before indicating the target for them. It says the troops “fully showed their gun firing skills” and “delighted the supreme leader.”

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Seoul’s Defense Ministry expressed regret over the drills, saying they violated last year’s tension-reduction deals between the Koreas.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas