Northeast senators seek to expand regional climate programs

November 14, 2019 9:31 am
 
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — U.S. senators across the Northeast are working to create new regional greenhouse gas reduction programs and expand existing efforts.

Led by Sen. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat from New Hampshire, the group has introduced bipartisan legislation to support and expand programs such as the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which includes the six New England states plus Delaware, Maryland and New York.

The bill would create an office within the Environmental Protection Agency for such programs to provide analysis and technical assistance and would provide grants to states and local governments looking to join programs.

The bill is co-sponsored by New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen; New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand; Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy; Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey; and both senators from Connecticut, Maine and Delaware.

