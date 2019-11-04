Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Officer cleared in man’s drug-related jail death in Michigan

November 4, 2019 11:39 am
 
WESTLAND, Mich. (AP) — A police officer blamed for the drug-related death of a man in a Detroit-area jail has been cleared of misconduct in office.

A Wayne County jury acquitted former Westland Sgt. Ron Buckley on Friday. Separately, a mistrial was declared in the trial of paramedic Leah Maynard.

Buckley and Maynard were charged in the 2017 death of William Marshall , who was arrested for drug possession and died from cocaine toxicity in the Westland jail. Prosecutors accused them of disregarding Marshall’s medical needs.

The case began 13 months ago with charges of involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutor Kym Worthy accused Buckley, Maynard and another paramedic of “criminal disregard for human life.” But a judge dismissed the manslaughter charges.

Paramedic Matt Dicosola was placed on probation after pleading guilty to a records violation.

