Officials: Missile attack kills 5 soldiers in central Yemen

November 13, 2019 7:40 am
 
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Officials from Yemen’s internationally recognized government say a missile attack has killed five soldiers in a central province.

They said Wednesday’s attack targeted a military camp in Sahn al-Gin district in northeastern Marib province. At least 12 soldiers were wounded.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to brief the media.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Separately, Wadah Dobish, a spokesman for the government’s forces, says they repelled an attack by Houthi rebel forces south of the key port city of Hodeida on Tuesday. Dobish says four Houthi fighters were killed.

Last week, a Houthi attack in the Red Sea town of Mocha killed eight.

Yemen’s Saudi-backed government has been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels since 2014, when the rebels overran the capital Sanaa.

