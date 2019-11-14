Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Oklahoma governor digs in on gambling showdown with tribes

November 14, 2019 5:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s new Republican governor is doubling down on his position that the state’s gambling compacts with Indian tribes expire at the end of the year, setting up a potential legal showdown with some of the state’s most powerful entities.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said Thursday communications with the tribes have broken down and he wanted to present his case to the Oklahoma people.

The two sides disagree over the key issue of whether the compacts automatically renew for another 15-year term on Jan. 1.

Stitt suggested the state’s current rate of between 4% and 10% of tribal gambling revenue should be larger.

Advertisement

Tribal leaders have said they’re willing to renegotiate the rates, but not until Stitt acknowledges the compacts automatically renew if a deal can’t be reached.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off