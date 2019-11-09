Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Pakistan eases rules for Indian Sikh pilgrims near border

November 9, 2019 6:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KARTARPUR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister has inaugurated a visa-free initiative that allows Sikh pilgrims from India to visit one of their holiest shrines.

Imran Khan opened the border corridor on Saturday as thousands of Indian pilgrims waited to visit the Kartarpur shrine.

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, situated in Kartarpur in Narowal district, is the second holiest place in the Sikh faith. It lies on the Ravi River just four kilometers from Pakistan’s border with India.

The arrangement allows the pilgrims to apply online for special permits to visit the shrine exclusively. Visas to travel between Pakistan and India are normally difficult to obtain.

Advertisement

It comes amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and India over the contested region of Kashmir, which both countries partially control but claim in its entirety.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'