The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Pakistani court adjourns bail hearing for activist’s father

November 1, 2019 6:51 am
 
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani lawyer says a court has adjourned the bail hearing for the father of an exiled activist, who faces trial for supporting a minority Pashtun movement.

The attorney, Fazal Khan, says the court decided on the postponement after he told the judge he needs till next week to argue for bail for Mohammad Ismail since he hasn’t been given access to copies of charges filed against his client.

He says the next court hearing is set for Monday.

Ismail is accused of supporting the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, which campaigns against perceived high-handedness by security forces against the Pashtun community.

He was arrested last month. His daughter Gulalai Ismail recently fled Pakistan to avoid harassment by security agencies. She surfaced last month in the U.S. to seek asylum.

