Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Pakistani officials: 2 Islamic State members arrested

November 14, 2019 12:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security officials say they have arrested two suspected members of the Islamic State group in a raid on their hideout in the eastern Punjab province.

In Thursday’s statement, the province’s counterterrorism forces said it had arrested the men in Bahawalnagar city.

It said security officials also seized bomb-making material during the raid.

Pakistan’s counterterrorism forces have announced the arrest of accused IS members before, although the government says the group has no organized presence in the country.

Advertisement

IS militants are active in neighboring Afghanistan, where they regularly stage attacks against civilian and military targets.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off