Pakistan’s ailing ex-PM still on no-fly list

November 11, 2019 9:30 am
 
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The party of Pakistan’s ailing ex-prime minister is upset that he’s still on a no-fly list, blocking him from getting medical treatment abroad.

Nawaz Sharif was released on bail last month after his jail sentence was temporarily suspended on medical grounds.

Sharif, 69, received a seven-year jail sentence for corruption and money laundering in 2018, but his health has recently deteriorated.

Maryam Aurangzeb, the spokeswoman for Sharif’s opposition political party, said Monday that he’s still waiting for a travel ban to be lifted.

She says a medical board comprising of Sharif’s physician and government doctors has recommended country’s former premier be sent abroad.

Sharif was removed from office by the judiciary in 2017 over corruption allegations.

