The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Parkland commission urges boost in mental health funding

November 1, 2019 12:33 pm
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A commission investigating the Parkland school shooting wants Florida lawmakers to boost funding for mental health services.

The commission is sending its second report to lawmakers, 10 months after an initial report urged immediate improvements to school safety following killings of 17 people at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School last year.

Lawmakers have already responded by enacting a package of school-safety measures, including raising the legal age for gun purchases, requiring armed security officers on every campus and adopting a “red flag” law.

The 389-page document released Friday advocates new laws that would allow authorities to act more quickly against threats of violence. It calls for more funding and better coordination of mental health services for children.

