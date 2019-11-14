Listen Live Sports

Pelosi says Trump’s Ukraine actions amount to ‘bribery’

November 14, 2019 11:41 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the president’s actions in the impeachment inquiry amount to “bribery.”

Pelosi told reporters Thursday that while President Donald Trump says his call with Ukraine was “perfect,” she thinks “it’s perfectly wrong.”

Bribery is an impeachable offense spelled out in the Constitution.

The House opened public hearings this week in the impeachment inquiry. It revolves around Trump asking the Ukraine president for a “favor” in a July phone call. Trump wanted an investigation of Democrats and 2020 rival Joe Biden, while withholding military aid, according to the testimony.

Trump calls the inquiry a “hoax” and a “sham.”

