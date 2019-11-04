Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Pence campaigning for GOP governor nominee in Mississippi

November 4, 2019 1:02 am
 
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Mississippi the day before the state’s election to campaign for the Republican nominee for governor.

Pence and second-term Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves are set to appear at a rally Monday at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.

Reeves faces fourth-term Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood and two lesser-known candidates Tuesday. The winner will succeed Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who is limited by law to two terms.

President Donald Trump campaigned for Reeves on Friday at a rally in the northeastern Mississippi city of Tupelo.

Mississippi is having its most competitive governor’s race since 2003, when the state’s last Democratic governor was unseated by a Republican.

Reeves and Hood are spending millions, with support from Republican and Democratic national governors’ groups.

