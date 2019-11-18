Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Pennsylvania agrees to upgrade inmates’ death row conditions

November 18, 2019 10:41 am
 
< a min read
      

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s prison agency is agreeing to improve death row conditions to settle a lawsuit that described the condemned inmates’ treatment as degrading and inhumane.

The Corrections Department and lawyers for the inmates who sued announced an agreement Monday that provides people on death row with at least 42½ hours a week out of their cell, daily access to phones and contact visits with their families, lawyers and religious advisers.

The settlement also limits the use of strip searches, shackling and other restraints unless temporarily needed.

Death row inmates who have been psychologically damaged by long periods in solitary confinement will be evaluated and offered help adapting to a general population setting.

Advertisement

A Wolf administration spokesman confirmed the settlement and said many of the agreement’s changes have already been adopted.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors and Marines participate Tiger TRIUMP opening ceremony

Today in History

1987: Congress issues final report on Iran-Contra scandal