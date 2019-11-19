Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Petition to recall DC councilman submitted post ethics probe

November 19, 2019 3:20 am
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — The D.C. Board of Elections has received a petition asking for the recall of a district councilman accused of violating ethics rules.

News outlets report the petition was submitted Monday by the grassroots Committee to Hold Jack Evans Accountable.

A council-hired law firm recently released the results of its investigation into allegations of ethics violations by Evans. It found he repeatedly violated ethics rules and used his office to benefit private clients whose payments he failed to disclose or recognize as conflicts of interest.

The allegations have already cost Evans his role as chair of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority board and are under federal investigation.

Advertisement

Enough valid signatures may trigger a special election for the seat. The elections board has 30 days to certify the petition.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors and Marines participate Tiger TRIUMP opening ceremony

Today in History

1987: Congress issues final report on Iran-Contra scandal