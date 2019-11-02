Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

November 2, 2019 4:32 am
 
Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes a man comforting his horse as wildfires break out in the Simi Valley area of California; a demonstrator running through the spray of a police water cannon during anti-government protests in Chile; and Halloween celebrations in Germany.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2019.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

