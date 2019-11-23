Listen Live Sports

PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

November 23, 2019
 
Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes people protesting the departure of President Evo Morales in Bolivia; a couple embracing near floodwaters in Venice, Italy; Icelandic stallions playing in a paddock of a stud farm near Frankfurt, Germany and U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker speaking during a fundraiser for the Nevada Democratic Party.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Nov. 16-22, 2019.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

___

This gallery was produced by Courtney Dittmar in New York.

