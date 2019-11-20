Listen Live Sports

Plea deal set for Dayton gunman’s friend

November 20, 2019 5:41 am
 
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge is expected to hear a proposed plea agreement in the case of the friend of the gunman in the deadly Dayton mass shooting.

Court documents show 24-year-old Ethan Kollie plans to plead guilty Wednesday.

Details of his plea agreement haven’t been disclosed. He is accused of lying on a federal firearms form and possessing a gun while using illegal drugs. The gun was unrelated to the Dayton shooting.

Attorney Nick Gounaris (goo-NAIR’-is) said Tuesday he will ask that Kollie be released pending sentencing.

Authorities have said there’s no indication Kollie knew Connor Betts was planning the Aug. 4 shooting that killed nine people before police killed Betts.

Investigators said Kollie told them he bought body armor, a 100-round magazine and a part for Betts’ gun.

