Police: Wounded man drives himself to police headquarters

November 26, 2019 7:51 am
 
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Police say a man shot multiple times in an alley drove himself to a police department in Maryland in a bullet-ridden car.

News outlets report an unnamed 20-year-old man arrived at Hagerstown police headquarters Monday afternoon. He was then taken to Meritus Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Hagerstown Police Chief Paul Kifer told The Herald-Mail that the man was shot behind a house that’s about half a mile (0.8 kilometers) away from the police department. Kifer says multiple shell casings were found but no suspect was located.

A 17-year-old was wounded in the same area about two weeks ago. Kifer said he didn’t know whether the two shootings are related.

