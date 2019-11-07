Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Poor air quality closes schools in eastern Pakistan

November 7, 2019 2:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Dangerously poor air quality has forced Pakistan’s government to close all schools in Lahore, the capital of eastern Punjab province and home to 11 million people.

A thick smog is hanging over the city, caused in part by widespread crop burning in the surrounding province. It’s a popular practice among poor farmers, who set fire to remnants of the previous season’s crop to prepare the land for their next planting. Punjab is considered Pakistan’s breadbasket.

Heavy traffic, open fires for cooking and warmth as well as years of cutting down trees have all contributed to the city’s poor air quality.

Lahore’s air quality index was 114 on Thursday morning, which is considered hazardous, particularly for sensitive groups like children.

Advertisement

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Latin American Cadet Initiative hosts future leaders

Today in History

1906: Teddy Roosevelt first president to make official diplomatic visit