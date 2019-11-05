Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Poorer EU members oppose cuts in long-term budget

November 5, 2019 9:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PRAGUE (AP) — The leaders and representatives of 17 European Union countries say they are against proposed cuts in EU funds designed to reduce regional differences among members.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who hosted their meeting Tuesday, says they “absolutely disagree” with the cuts.

The outgoing European Commission has proposed reducing the cohesion policy’s funding by about 10% for the 2021-2027 budget.

New EU members from Central and Eastern Europe and some other countries benefited from the policy.

Advertisement

The proposal comes as one of the countries contributing to it, Britain, is set to leave the bloc.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

The countries want to retain the same level of funding for the cohesion policy as in the current budget and also call for the funds to be spent according to their priorities.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Lady greets military families at military appreciation event

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term