The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Privacy lawsuit moves forward against Virginia lawmaker

November 14, 2019 4:41 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A civil lawsuit accusing a Virginia lawmaker of privacy violations is moving toward trial.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that a federal judge on Tuesday denied a request by Democratic Del. Dawn Adams to toss out most of the allegations made against her. Adams has denied any allegations of wrongdoing.

A former aide filed a lawsuit against Adams in July saying the Richmond-area lawmaker hacked into a private email account without permission.

Maureen Hains said she worked for Adams both as a political aide and as an unpaid helper with Adams’ job as a nurse practitioner. Hains said Adams hacked into her private email account to delete possible evidence of health care privacy law violations.

