Prosecutor: Tennessee officer justified in deadly shooting

November 7, 2019 6:19 pm
 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A prosecutor says a Tennessee officer was justified in fatally shooting a man involved in a hit-and-run.

At Thursday’s news conference, District Attorney Charme Allen said Knoxville officer Dylan Williams believed his life was in danger when he fatally shot 33-year-old Channara Tom Pheap.

The August shooting sparked community outcry. Pheap’s family had sued to seek more records . Williams is white. Pheap is of Cambodian descent.

Allen said when Williams confronted Pheap about the hit-and-run, the two fought. She said evidence and statements show Pheap choked Williams, Pheap took Williams’ Taser and used it on him, and Williams returned fire.

Allen said the left-to-right bullet wound through Pheap’s back indicates he shielded himself.

Authorities found cocaine in Pheap’s system.

The mayor’s office says Williams remains on administrative leave. An internal affairs investigation is forthcoming.

