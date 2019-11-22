Listen Live Sports

Prosecutors: Political donor sought to silence witnesses

November 22, 2019 7:29 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say a political fundraiser who funneled foreign money into U.S. elections offered more than $6 million to silence witnesses.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles made those claims Friday just before Imaad Zuberi pleaded guilty there to tax evasion and campaign-finance violations.

The venture capitalist has been under federal scrutiny over large political contributions, including donations to the inaugural committees of both President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump.

Zuberi has not been charged with bribing witnesses, but prosecutors intend to present the allegations as evidence at his sentencing hearing.

Prosecutors say he also acted as an unregistered agent for Sri Lanka and Turkey and Libyan government officials, as well as a Bahraini national, a Ukraine national and Pakistani nationals.

Zuberi’s attorney declined to comment on the allegations.

