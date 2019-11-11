Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Prosecutors seek sentencing date for ex-Trump campaign aide

November 11, 2019 3:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to set a sentencing date for next month for former Trump campaign official Rick Gates.

The request on Monday is a sign that Gates’ extensive cooperation with the government is coming to an end.

Gates pleaded guilty last year in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

He recently testified in the trial of high-powered Washington lawyer Greg Craig and is scheduled to testify this week in the trial of Trump associate Roger Stone.

Advertisement

In a joint status report, the government and Gates’ lawyer asked a judge to schedule a sentencing for the middle of December.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Veterans Day 2019

Today in History

1918: World War I ends