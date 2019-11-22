Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Puerto Rico governor’s mansion to feature original color

November 22, 2019 6:14 pm
 
< a min read
      

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Crews are painting the historic governor’s mansion in Puerto Rico’s capital to match its original color from the 16th century.

Officials said Friday that 130 coats of paint were extracted from the mansion’s walls during a 2015 project to identify the original grey color.

The currently baby blue mansion is known as the Palacio de Santa Catalina and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The mansion was last painted was after Hurricane Maria hit the U.S. territory in September 2017 as a Category 4 storm.

Advertisement

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|22 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas