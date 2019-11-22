Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Rabbi who challenged Brazil’s dictatorship dies in Miami

November 22, 2019 12:08 pm
 
< a min read
      

SAO PAULO (AP) — Rabbi Henry Sobel, a leading human rights activist during Brazil’s military dictatorship, has died of lung cancer in a Miami hospital.

Sobel’s family said in a statement the 75-year-old rabbi died Friday morning.

Sobel was born in Lisbon to a family of Polish immigrants and became a rabbi in New York. He arrived in Brazil in the 1970s and stayed for three decades.

His biggest challenge to Brazil’s dictatorship came in 1975 after the killing of journalist Vladimir Herzog in prison.

Advertisement

Authorities falsely claimed Herzog had committed suicide. Sobel decided to bury Herzog in the middle of a Jewish cemetery instead in one of the corners, as often happens to faithful that take their own lives.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Several Brazilian leaders from left, center and right sent condolences to the Sobel family.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|22 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas