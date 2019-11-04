Listen Live Sports

Rep. Pressley in no rush to endorse in Democratic primary

November 4, 2019 6:22 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley says she’s being courted by top party candidates for president for her endorsement.

But unlike her fellow members of the “squad” — four Democratic freshmen female representatives of color who have been sharp critics of President Donald Trump — Pressley has yet to announce which candidate she’ll back.

Pressley told The Associated Press Monday she’s been approached by top Democrats — including the campaigns of Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden — but said she’s focused on local elections.

Asked when she’ll endorse, Pressley said, “I’ll move when I move.”

The other squad members — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — are backing Sanders.

Pressley is Massachusetts’ first black woman elected to Congress.

This story has been corrected to show that The AP spoke to Ayanna Pressley on Monday, not Tuesday.

