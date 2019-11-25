Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Report: Legalizing casinos would provide modest boost

November 25, 2019 2:27 pm
 
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A new state report says legalizing casinos in Virginia would provide a modest economic boost in state tax revenues and to communities where casinos are located.

The Virginia General Assembly’s research agency issued a report Monday evaluating the economic impact of allowing new casinos around the state and legalizing types of online gambling.

Whether to legalize casinos and other gambling issues are set to be heavily debated in the 2020 legislative session.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission found that legalizing online betting and allowing casino resorts in Bristol, Portsmouth, Norfolk, Danville and Richmond, would provide an overall yearly increase in state tax revenues by about $370 million.

Advertisement

The report also said the state’s horse racing industry would be hurt by the new casinos.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman is hosted by Jordanian Air Force

Today in History

1876: US Army retaliates for defeat at Little Bighorn