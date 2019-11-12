Listen Live Sports

Reporter goes to Australian High Court in press freedom case

November 12, 2019 4:03 am
 
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A journalist has gone to Australia’s highest court to overturn a search warrant that created outrage when it was executed on her home and triggered a national campaign for greater press freedom.

Rival Australian media businesses banded together to fight for press freedom after police raided the Canberra home of News Corp. journalist Annika Smethurst and the Sydney headquarters of Australian Broadcasting Corp. on consecutive days in June in search of leaked government documents that had formed the basis of news reports embarrassing to the government.

Smethurst’s lawyers argued in the High Court on Tuesday that the warrant used by police to take data from her phone should be quashed.

The hearing continues on Wednesday.

